Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

DOOR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,944. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.83.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masonite International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 215.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.