MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $472.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.