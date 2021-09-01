Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Raised to C at TheStreet

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.56 million, a PE ratio of -549.00 and a beta of 0.77. Maui Land & Pineapple has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

In related news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

