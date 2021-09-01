MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $65.00 at Loop Capital

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s current price.

MXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 985,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,748,095.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,996 shares of company stock worth $10,337,973. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

