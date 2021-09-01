Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0171 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 39.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $19,924.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 34% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00136056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00161145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.26 or 0.07252688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,756.20 or 1.00270518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00994205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.