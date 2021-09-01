Meristem Family Wealth LLC Invests $272,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

