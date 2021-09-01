Meristem Family Wealth LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:STWD opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

