Meristem Family Wealth LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Joint alerts:

JYNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,585 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JYNT opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.