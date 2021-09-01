Meristem Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCCC. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. Analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,462 shares of company stock worth $2,735,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.