Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,200 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 106.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Polaris stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.45. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.