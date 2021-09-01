Meristem Family Wealth LLC Takes $357,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in The Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Shares of SO opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

