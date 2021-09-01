Meristem Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $134.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.21. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

