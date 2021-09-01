Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.71

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.71 and last traded at $71.67, with a volume of 14159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

