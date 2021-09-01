Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Update

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,824,800 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 5,482,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38,248.0 days.

Mesoblast stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 202,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,750. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

