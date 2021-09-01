Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MESO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $847.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. Mesoblast has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.58.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

