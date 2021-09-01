Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) PT Lowered to $6.50

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

MESO opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $847.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.40. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

