Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.70 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $18.70 million and $247,412.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.10 or 0.07316344 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00134406 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,901,554 coins and its circulating supply is 78,901,456 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

