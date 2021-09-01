Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MX. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.88.

MX stock traded up C$0.28 on Wednesday, reaching C$46.52. 131,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,472. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$28.53 and a 12 month high of C$62.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook purchased 5,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,680.20. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 in the last 90 days.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

