Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTCMKTS:MTVAF) Short Interest Update

Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTCMKTS:MTVAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTVAF remained flat at $$10.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Métropole Télévision has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $10.59.
About Métropole Télévision
