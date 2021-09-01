Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTCMKTS:MTVAF) Short Interest Update

Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTCMKTS:MTVAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTVAF remained flat at $$10.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Métropole Télévision has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $10.59.

Get Métropole Télévision alerts:

About Métropole Télévision

MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision SA provides a range of programs, products, and services on various media. It operates through Television, Radio, Production and Audiovisual Rights, and Diversification segments. The company operates free-to-air channels, including M6, W9, 6TER, and Gulli; pay channels, such as Paris PremiÃ¨re, TÃ©va, M6 Music, SÃ©rie Club, Tiji, Canal J, RFM TV, MCM, MCM Top, and and M6 Boutique La ChaÃ®ne; and on-demand televisions comprising 6play, Gulli Max, and Gulli Replay; and advertising agency, as well as produces news magazines comprising Capital, Zone Interdite, EnquÃªte Exclusive, 66 Minutes, and EnquÃªtes criminelles for W9.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Métropole Télévision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Métropole Télévision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.