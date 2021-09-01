M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGPUF shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get M&G alerts:

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. M&G has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.