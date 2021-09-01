MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 43.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,295. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,150 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

