Michael Casamento Sells 659,300 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMCR opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 8,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $29,124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

