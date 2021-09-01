Michael E. Dee Buys 3,190 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,627,327.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PCT opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,804,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,545,000. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.