Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Hits New 12-Month High at $630.00

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 620 ($8.10), with a volume of 26585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605 ($7.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Midwich Group from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £550.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 561.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 507.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

