Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

VWTR stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $273.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.91. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

