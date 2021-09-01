Millennium Management LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VENAU. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,348,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,500,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,313,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,408,000.

Venus Acquisition stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Venus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.49.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

