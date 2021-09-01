Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,637 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,875.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 399,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 389,430 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.91.

ITRM stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

