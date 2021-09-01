Millennium Management LLC Sells 6,688 Shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ebang International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ebang International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the first quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ebang International by 32,737.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the first quarter worth $127,000. 7.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBON opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

