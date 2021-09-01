Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 106,361 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 3.56. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OII. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

