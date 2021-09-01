Miller Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

MLR opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1,604.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

