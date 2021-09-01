Miller Investment Management LP Has $54.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Miller Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 854,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $54,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,642. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.