Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,038 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Realty Income worth $24,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,963 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. 102,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,854. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

