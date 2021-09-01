Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $31,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $85,756,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth about $82,827,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIO by 282.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NIO by 228.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after purchasing an additional 897,541 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,460,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.96.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.