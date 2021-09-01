Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 21,107 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $28,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.42. 102,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,889. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

