Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $25.53 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,475 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $25,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,148 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $16,379,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $539,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.54. 55,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,022. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

