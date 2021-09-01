Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28.22 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,198 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Pinterest worth $28,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Pinterest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

NYSE:PINS traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.11. 254,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,401,290. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 264.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

