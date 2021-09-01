Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $37.92 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 520,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,299 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $37,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $641,920.00. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Insiders have sold 568,569 shares of company stock worth $41,569,505 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.30. 173,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,522,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

