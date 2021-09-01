Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $41.55 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.95. 37,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,270. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.22.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

