Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,344 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $25,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.80. 25,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,216. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.52.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

