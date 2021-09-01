Mizuho Increases Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $110.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AFRM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $96.34 on Monday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Affirm by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after buying an additional 238,899 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Affirm by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 161,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

