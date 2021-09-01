Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Shares Up 7%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. 5,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $84.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Mobivity Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

