MOBOX Price Hits $7.41 on Top Exchanges (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One MOBOX coin can now be bought for approximately $7.41 or 0.00015166 BTC on exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $366.54 million and $193.01 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00135090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00159607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,605.35 or 0.07382932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,081.77 or 0.98460607 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.35 or 0.00987739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 393,355,022 coins and its circulating supply is 49,493,115 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

Buying and Selling MOBOX

