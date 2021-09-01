Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Short Interest Update

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 18,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,244,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Moderna by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Moderna by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Moderna by 1,062.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $11.27 on Wednesday, hitting $387.96. 409,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,934,438. The company has a market cap of $156.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.71. Moderna has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

