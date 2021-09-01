Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,821 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momo by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Momo during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Momo by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Momo in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in Momo by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.40. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.