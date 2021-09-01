Mondi (LON:MNDI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,260.47

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,260.47 ($42.60) and traded as low as GBX 2,003 ($26.17). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 2,030 ($26.52), with a volume of 678,518 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNDI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,985.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,261.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a €0.20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Mondi’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Mondi Company Profile (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

