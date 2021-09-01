Monero Classic Trading 21.4% Higher Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $52,153.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.63 or 0.00632077 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

