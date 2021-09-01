Monetta Financial Services Inc. Has $913,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus decreased their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

DKNG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.29. 14,917,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,341,306. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,793,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,969,661 shares of company stock valued at $204,640,925 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.