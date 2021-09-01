MongoDB (MDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ MDB opened at $391.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.41. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.74.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.88.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total value of $1,016,649.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,481 shares in the company, valued at $42,450,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,974 shares of company stock worth $80,899,818. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.