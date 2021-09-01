Morgan Stanley Acquires 296 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,640,000 after acquiring an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 821,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on XLRN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

XLRN opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average is $127.23.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

