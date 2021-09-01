Morgan Stanley Buys 22,119 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Five Point worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Five Point by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in Five Point by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 184,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Five Point by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Point by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Five Point by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FPH opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

